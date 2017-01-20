Cleveland Indians extend spring train...

Cleveland Indians extend spring training invites to 8 prospects, including Bradley Zimmer, Yandy ...

Yandy Diaz and Bradley Zimmer, two of the youngsters expected to make a big-league cameo at some point this year, headline the group. Infielders Eric Stamets, Nellie Rodriguez and Ronny Rodriguez, outfielder Greg Allen and pitchers Josh Martin and Tyler Olson also received invitations to major-league camp on Friday.

