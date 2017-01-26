Cleveland Indians drop slugger Jesus Aguilar for infielder Richie Schaffer
Jesus Aguilar, who hit home runs everywhere but in the big leagues, has been designated for assignment by the Indians. They dropped Aguilar from the 40-man roster Thursday after claiming infielder Richie Shaffer on waivers from the Reds.
