Cleveland Indians close to signing Austin Jackson to minor league contract
The Indians are close to signing veteran center fielder Austin Jackson to a minor league deal with an invitation to big-league spring training. Pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Jackson, 29, spent last season with the White Sox.
