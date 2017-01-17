Cleveland Indians announce Tribe Fest 2017 general admission tickets...
The Cleveland Indians announced Thursday that general admission tickets for Tribe Fest 2017 are sold out, but autograph session tickets for the event still remain. The event, scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Intercontinental Hotel, features a host of current and former players and coaches including Cy Young finalist Corey Kluber and MVP candidate Francisco Lindor.
