Cleveland Indians acquire RHP Carlos Frias from Los Angeles Dodgers for cash

The Indians have added another pitcher to their 2017 inventory by acquiring right-hander Carlos Frias from the Dodgers for cash. To make room for Frias, recently-acquired Richie Shaffer was designate for assignment.

