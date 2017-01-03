Brantley's return key to Cleveland's '17 outfield
The Indians' roster is formidable with the addition of free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion , but it is not without question marks. The outfield currently contains the most uncertainty, though Cleveland believes it can remedy the situation with the options already in hand.
