Bobby Bradley is our No. 5 Cleveland Indians prospect. Who should be No. 6?
After being usurped by Yandy Diaz for the #4 spot, Bobby Bradley narrowly beats out Greg Allen to round out the top 5 of the LGT prospect ranking for 2017. Bradley was the third round pick for the Cleveland Indians in 2014, and he's been destroying baseballs left and right in the Cleveland farm system since entering the AZL in 2014.
