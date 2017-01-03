Billy Joel to headline Progressive Field show on Friday, July 14

At a press conference at Progressive Field 's Infiniti Club Thursday afternoon, concert promoter Live Nation , Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris and the Cleveland Indians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio announced that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer would be headlining a gig at the Tribe's home park on Friday, July 14. Joel, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1999 , opened what was then Gateway Plaza Arena five years later.

