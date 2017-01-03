Billy Joel to headline Progressive Fi...

Billy Joel to headline Progressive Field show on Friday, July 14

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

At a press conference at Progressive Field 's Infiniti Club Thursday afternoon, concert promoter Live Nation , Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris and the Cleveland Indians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio announced that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer would be headlining a gig at the Tribe's home park on Friday, July 14. Joel, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1999 , opened what was then Gateway Plaza Arena five years later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,426

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC