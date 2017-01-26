Back where it belongs: Cleveland rock...

Back where it belongs: Cleveland rocks '19 All-Star Game

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Indians

And appropriately, the news comes at a moment when the local nine is more relevant than it has been in years. . They parlayed that performance into possibly the most surprising free-agent addition in franchise history -- the three-year, $60 million pact with slugger Edwin Encarnacion .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... 17 hr TeePeePharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan 20 recep 1
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,335,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC