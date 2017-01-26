Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, Jason Groome make ESPN's Keith Law's top 20 prospects

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians in the third inning during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Even after trading seven minor leaguers over the span of three deals this winter, the Red Sox still have three of the best prospects in baseball.

