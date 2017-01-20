Adam Plutko is our No. 16 Cleveland Indians prospect. Who should be No. 17?
Adam Plutko dropped a few spots compared to his lofty number nine ranking last year , but it certainly wasn't due to performance. Honestly, it instead speaks more about how great some of the young talent throughout the farm was last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|14 hr
|recep
|1
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|14 hr
|recep
|1
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC