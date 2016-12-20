Yankees Trade Nick Goody to the India...

Yankees Trade Nick Goody to the Indians for a PTBNL

Tuesday Dec 20

The New York Yankees have announced they have dealt reliever Nick Goody to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. When the New York Yankees designated promising reliever Nick Goody for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for the signing of closer Aroldis Chapman , it seemed all but certain that his days with the organization were numbered.

