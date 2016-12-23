Would the Marlins consider Manny Machado?
The Marlins didn't appear to be interested in free agent Edwin Encarnacion, who signed with the Indians on Thursday, but the club could consider other power-hitting alternatives next offseason. If Miami wants to add a big name bat next winter, Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado could be possibilities, according to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro.
