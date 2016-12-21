Whicker: Drama mostly good kind for C...

Whicker: Drama mostly good kind for Cubs' Mike Montgomery and his parents

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Relief pitcher Mike Montgomery exults as the Chicago Cubs win the World Series championship with an 8-7 victory in 10 innings in Game 7 on Nov. 3. Now Dave and wife Jeannette sat in Cleveland's Progressive Field, dealing with a hailstorm of emotions and thoughts, and Dave thought about those curveballs. World Series Game 7 had temporarily silenced Trump and Clinton and most of American civilization by the time it got to the 10th inning and parted the curtains for Montgomery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,728

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC