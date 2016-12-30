The Week in Transactions

The Week in Transactions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Let's Go Tribe

The Indians had until the week of Christmas made only marginal moves; they made a couple of waivers claims/trades, signed a handful of players to NRIs, and selected a player in the Rule 5 Draft. And that made sense, given how little the projected 25-man roster changed after the World Series ended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC