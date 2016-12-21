TAG Signs NetSuite to the Cleveland I...

TAG Signs NetSuite to the Cleveland Indians

TAG, a premier NetSuite Solution Provider and NetSuite Digital Agency Partner, announced that Major League Baseball's American League Champions, the Cleveland Indians, has switched from Microsoft Great Plains to NetSuite ERP as its core financial management system. "TAG successfully implemented NetSuite ERP and NetSuite OneWorld at the start of the Cleveland Indians 2016 baseball season," said Donna Sandsmark, Director of NetSuite Professional Services at TAG.

Chicago, IL

