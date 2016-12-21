Red Sox: Offense has taken a hit with...

Red Sox: Offense has taken a hit with the loss of David Ortiz

2 hrs ago

Dave Dombrowski asserted numerous times, including in the aftermath of the Clay Buchholz trade, that he didn't still have his eyes on one of the big bats on the free-agent market. “If we started spring training right now, we would be content where we are,” the Red Sox president of baseball operations said recently.

