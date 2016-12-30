Pedro Alvarez: Consolation Prize or Diamond in the Rough?
As free agent power hitters continue to come off the board, someone will presumably have to "settle" for Pedro Alvarez. What can we expect from the slugger in 2017? With Edwin Encarnacion signed by the Cleveland Indians, the free agent market's remaining bona fide power hitters are gradually dwindling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC