Thursday Dec 22

The Cavaliers captured the city's first major professional championship since the Stone Age and no one knew how to react.It was uncharted territory for just about everyone who filled E. 4th Street like helpless sardines in a can on that momentous Sunday night in June. So, the stunned fans - some shirtless, some speechless - shouted unintelligible phrases and passed along flower pots and shopping carts over their heads.Elsewhere, fans roamed the downtown streets like Walking Dead creatures, waiting for the championship realization to smack them square in the face.

