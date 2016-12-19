MLB's top available free agents

Rather than consider a reunion with Matt Wieters, the Orioles have signed 29-year-old Welington Castillo to a one-year, $6 million deal to take over as their primary catcher. That leaves Wieters as the top catcher left on the open market, while the starting pitching is beginning to pick up now that the elite relief options are off the table.

