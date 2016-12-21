LOOK: Indians players take to Twitter to celebrate Edwin Encarnacion signing

Predictably, in the half-day since the news broke, other Cleveland players have taken time to celebrate the signing by tweeting memes and the like. Here are a few of the highlights, beginning with Jason Kipnis and Trevor Bauer : The star of the show, however, was Jose Ramirez , who proved to have a capable memory so far as it pertains to media folk naming teams other than the defending American League champions the favorite to win the 2017 pennant: Ramirez's nickname is the "Angry Hamster."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.