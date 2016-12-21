Indians sign Colabello to Minor League deal

The Indians signed first baseman/outfielder Chris Colabello to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training on Tuesday. Colabello is a .257 career hitter in parts of four seasons with the Twins and Blue Jays, with his best year coming in 2015, when he hit .321 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 101 games with Toronto.

