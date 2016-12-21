Indians farm director Harris fitting in
Organizations are continually looking for ways to better develop talent, and the Indians, with the recent hiring of James Harris as farm director, are focusing efforts on the body -- both physically and mentally. "The first pillar of life is heath," Harris said.
