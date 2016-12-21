Hart, Braves following familiar rebuilding blueprint
One day during Spring Training in the early 1990s, John Hart pulled out a tablet, put it on the table and in so many words, complete with jottings, told me about his blueprint for the Cleveland Indians. Hart was in his beginning years as the Indians' general manager, he oozed with energy and it wasn't like he was re-inventing baseball, but he said his plan just might make the Tribe competitive for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC