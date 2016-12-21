Hargrove to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike Hargrove will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, presented by Medical Mutual and Huntington Bank, on Jan. 26. The event will be held at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. ET. "Being recognized for your life's work is extraordinary," Hargrove said.
