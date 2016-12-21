Edwin Encarnacion signs three-year deal with World Series runner-up Cleveland Indians
By any measure you want to apply - wins above replacement , weighted on-base average , weighted runs created plus , or just good old homers and RBIs - Edwin Encarnacion was way out front of the other available middle-of-the-order free agent sluggers. Edwin Encarnacion, the popular Toronto Blue Jays slugger for the last eight seasons, has signed with the Cleveland Indians, according to multiple reports.
