Edwin Encarnacion agrees to contract with Cleveland Indians, per AP source

Thursday Read more: Denver Post

A person familiar with the negotiations says the AL champion Cleveland Indians have agreed to a contract with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion. The sides agreed to terms Thursday night and the deal is contingent upon the 33-year-old Encarnacion passing a physical after the holidays, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement.

