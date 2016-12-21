Cubs, Trump, and more: Sun-Timesa staff picks top stories of 2016
Fans celebrated outside Wrigley Field the night the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series in November. For Cubs fans, that was the best news in, well, 108 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC