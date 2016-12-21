Cleveland Indians Top 25 in 2016: No. 5, Jason Kipnis
Our look at the Top 25 Cleveland Indians in 2016 continues with a look at one of the core members of the team who had himself another great season. The Cleveland Indians have rising stars on the left side of the infield in Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez , but there is another great player who holds down the right side of the infield.
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
