Cleveland Indians acquire right-handed reliever Nick Goody from New York Yankees

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

If Nick Goody is half as good as the last reliever the Indians acquired from the Yankees, Chris Antonetti ought to send Brian Cashman a thank you note. Cleveland obtained Goody, a 25-year-old right-hander, from New York on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

