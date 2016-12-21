Cleveland Indians acquire right-handed reliever Nick Goody from New York Yankees
If Nick Goody is half as good as the last reliever the Indians acquired from the Yankees, Chris Antonetti ought to send Brian Cashman a thank you note. Cleveland obtained Goody, a 25-year-old right-hander, from New York on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
