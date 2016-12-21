Carrasco expects to be ready for Opening Day
Carlos Carrasco tries not to think too much about how the Indians' World Series chances might have differed had he been healthy. What the pitcher has focused on is the job the rest of the rotation did and what that could mean for Cleveland's quest to get back to the Fall Classic.
