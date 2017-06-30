Zunica homers again but TinCaps have winning streak snapped
The TinCaps' longest winning streak in nearly two years came to an end on Friday night, as Fort Wayne lost to the Dayton Dragons , 12-5. The setback snapped a six-game winning streak for the TinCaps.
