Tapia finishes single shy of cycle, Rockies beat Reds 5-3

Rookie Raimel Tapia finished a single shy of the cycle, Charlie Blackmon lined a solo shot after it was announced he would participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Monday night. Tapia's homer in the sixth broke a tie game as the Rockies returned home following a forgetful 1-8 trip.

