Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (right) talks

Ump files racial discrimination suit against MLB Veteran umpire Angel Hernandez points out only one minority ump has ever been the chief of an MLB crew. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/mlb/2017/07/03/ump-files-racial-discrimination-suit-against-mlb/449010001/ Rob Manfred tells Dan Patrick it is \u0022unfortunate\u0022 that broadcasts display a standard batter's box without taking into consideration individual the batter's strike zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Menomonee Falls.