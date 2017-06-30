Rockies vs. Reds preview: Probable pi...

Rockies vs. Reds preview: Probable pitchers, game times, and analysis

The Colorado Rockies will return home tonight from what felt like a very long road trip to start a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds . The Rockies went 1-8 on their trip out West while averaging under three runs per game, so coming home to Coors Field will be a relief.

Chicago, IL

