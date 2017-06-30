Reds trade Tony Renda to Diamondbacks...

Reds trade Tony Renda to Diamondbacks for PTBNL or cash

It seems the infield logjam that has gradually been building both on the Cincinnati Reds and in their upper minors has reached a tipping point. On Monday, news broke that IF Tony Renda had been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks , with MLB.com beat writer Mark Sheldon the first to announce the move .

