Reds place Devin Mesoraco on DL with left shoulder strain
In case you hadn't noticed, Tucker Barnhart has started four of the last five games for the Cincinnati Reds behind the plate, a stretch of play that should've made it obvious that something was up with Devin Mesoraco. As it turns out, Mesoraco, who had gone just 1 for his last 15 with no walks and 5 Ks dating back to June 26th, has a strained left shoulder, an injury significant enough to land him on the 10-day DL today.
