Reds place Devin Mesoraco on DL with left shoulder strain

14 hrs ago Read more: Red Reporter

In case you hadn't noticed, Tucker Barnhart has started four of the last five games for the Cincinnati Reds behind the plate, a stretch of play that should've made it obvious that something was up with Devin Mesoraco. As it turns out, Mesoraco, who had gone just 1 for his last 15 with no walks and 5 Ks dating back to June 26th, has a strained left shoulder, an injury significant enough to land him on the 10-day DL today.

Chicago, IL

