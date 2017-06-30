Cold after homers, Cubs can't pick up Butler

Jackson Stephens picked up his first Major League strikeout, first hit and RBIs, and most important to the Reds, his first win on Saturday in a 5-3 victory over the Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Stephens delivered a go-ahead two-run single in a four-run fourth and shrugged off home runs by Chicago's Jon Jay and Willson Contreras .

