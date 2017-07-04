Cincinnati Reds at midseason - How go...

Cincinnati Reds at midseason - How good are the position players?

When two Cincinnati Reds were named to the National League All-Star team, it was vindication for both the players and the team. That there were a few other players that received consideration, it was a sign that the team is better in 2017 than it was in 2016.

