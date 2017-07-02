Arrieta sharp again, Happ homers twic...

Arrieta sharp again, Happ homers twice as Cubs beat Reds 6-2

Jake Arrieta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings without allowing a stolen base on Sunday, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Injuries to the starting lineup and inconsistencies in the rotation have left the defending World Series champions treading water.

