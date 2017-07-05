And That Happened: Tuesday's Scores and Highlights
Reds 8, Rockies 1 : Homer Bailey scattered eight hits and allowed only one run in six innings, picking up his first win since August of last year Jose Peraza , Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered. The Rockies have lost 11 of 13. Padres 1, Indians 0 : Corey Kluber struck out ten dudes and allowed only one run on five hits over eight innings and got the loss.
