Wood stays unbeaten, Dodgers beat Reds again 3-1

Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory that extended their domination of the Cincinnati Reds Wood stays unbeaten, Dodgers beat Reds again 3-1 Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory that extended their domination of the Cincinnati Reds Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tx6SrW Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson, right, celebrates with Yasiel Puig after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Cincinnati.

