Wire Taps: Nationals Park 'Drooos' Drew Storen or did they 'Boo'?...
Wire Taps: Nationals Park "Drooos" Drew Storen or did they "Boo"? Don't ask Dusty Baker about Michael A. Taylor's injury We finally got the answer to the most pressing question of the 2017 season: Would Nats fans boo former closer Drew Storen , or would they cheer him with a nice round of "Droooos" like they used to when he wasn't struggling for the Washington Nationals ? The answer?: Both. Pretty much as expected.
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
