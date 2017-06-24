Wire Taps: Nationals Park "Drooos" Drew Storen or did they "Boo"? Don't ask Dusty Baker about Michael A. Taylor's injury We finally got the answer to the most pressing question of the 2017 season: Would Nats fans boo former closer Drew Storen , or would they cheer him with a nice round of "Droooos" like they used to when he wasn't struggling for the Washington Nationals ? The answer?: Both. Pretty much as expected.

