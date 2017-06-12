Who will Reds take with No. 2 pick in Draft?

The 2017 Draft will take place through Wednesday, beginning with the Draft preview show on MLB Network and MLB.com at 6 p.m. ET today. MLB Network will broadcast the first 36 picks , while MLB.com will stream all 75 picks on Day 1. MLB.com will also provide live pick-by-pick coverage of Rounds 3-10 on Day 2, starting at 1 p.m. Then, Rounds 11-40 can be heard live on MLB.com on Wednesday, beginning at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.