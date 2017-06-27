Votto leads HR barrage in Reds' win o...

Votto leads HR barrage in Reds' win over Brewers

Joey Votto and Adam Duvall hit two-run homers, and Billy Hamilton and Eugenio Suarez added solo shots to lift the Cincinnati Reds to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park. Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and Orlando Arcia and Manny Pina added solo shots for Milwaukee, which spent its 38th day alone in first place in the National League Central.

