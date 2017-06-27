Votto leads HR barrage in Reds' win over Brewers

Joey Votto and Adam Duvall hit two-run homers, and Billy Hamilton and Eugenio Suarez added solo shots to lift the Cincinnati Reds to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park. Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and Orlando Arcia and Manny Pina added solo shots for Milwaukee, which spent its 38th day alone in first place in the National League Central.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.