Twins draft California prep shortstop Royce Lewis at No. 1
Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the Minnesota Twins selection of Royce Lewis, a shortstop and outfielder from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., with the No. 1 pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Secaucus, N.J. less Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the Minnesota Twins selection of Royce Lewis, a shortstop and outfielder from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., with the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC