Twins draft California prep shortstop...

Twins draft California prep shortstop Royce Lewis at No. 1

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the Minnesota Twins selection of Royce Lewis, a shortstop and outfielder from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., with the No. 1 pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Secaucus, N.J. less Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the Minnesota Twins selection of Royce Lewis, a shortstop and outfielder from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., with the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC