Trio of Reds sluggers chasing MLB history
The Reds are on pace to accomplish something only four Major League teams have done in history: Feature three players with at least 39 homers in a single season. . Votto and Schebler are tied atop the National League with 18 homers apiece, putting them on pace to hit 47. Duvall hit his 15th homer, putting him on pace to finish the season with 39. All told, the trio of Votto, Schebler and Duvall are on pace to combine for 133 homers.
