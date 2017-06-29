Tough Night: Brewers lose game, Chase...

Tough Night: Brewers lose game, Chase Anderson

15 hrs ago

One thing the Brewers couldn't afford to lose was their best starting pitcher, especially after a short start from Junior Guerra last night and only one inning from Chase Anderson tonight. Anderson injured an oblique while striking out to end the second inning, and the Brewers were forced to scramble with their bullpen the rest of way.

Chicago, IL

