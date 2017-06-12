Top of Reds lineup struggling to produce
Mired in a season-high-tying seven-game losing streak, the Reds aren't scoring much in the way of runs. Four of the losses, including Friday's to the Dodgers, have seen the lineup produce two runs or less.
