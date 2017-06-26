Tommy Pham sets tone as St. Louis Car...

Tommy Pham sets tone as St. Louis Cardinals rout Cincinnati Reds

Coming into Monday's makeup game, the St. Louis Cardinals led the majors in making outs on the bases with a whopping 62. Tommy Pham flipped that narrative for a day with a daring dash around the bases that helped shape the game. Manufacturing St. Louis' first run without a hit, Pham set the tone for its 8-2 rout of the Cincinnati Reds in Busch Stadium .

