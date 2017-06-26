Tommy Pham sets tone as St. Louis Cardinals rout Cincinnati Reds

Coming into Monday's makeup game, the St. Louis Cardinals led the majors in making outs on the bases with a whopping 62. Tommy Pham flipped that narrative for a day with a daring dash around the bases that helped shape the game. Manufacturing St. Louis' first run without a hit, Pham set the tone for its 8-2 rout of the Cincinnati Reds in Busch Stadium .

